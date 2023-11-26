CAF Confederations Cup
team-logo
1 - 3
FT
team-logo
Lorry Nkolo 69' (pen)
Amadou Bouba Traore 4'Yoro Diaby 10'Issah Yakubu 41'
(HT 0-3) (FT 1-3)

Diables Noirs vs Stade MalienResults & stats,