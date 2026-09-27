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imago-sport-1083804415.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Alvino Hanafi

'Poor pitch caused it!' – Why Kylian Mbappe left France camp early as Zinedine Zidane plots Belgium changes

Belgium vs France
Belgium
France
UEFA Nations League A

Zinedine Zidane looks set to rotate his France starting lineup for Monday's UEFA Nations League encounter against Belgium in Brussels. With captain Kylian Mbappe returning to Real Madrid after sustaining a knee injury on a poor pitch in Turkey, new call-ups Andy Diouf and Lucas Da Cunha could earn debuts.

  • Zidane prepares France rotation following Mbappe injury withdrawal

    According to L'Equipe, France head coach Zinedine Zidane prepares to shuffle his tactical pack for Monday evening's UEFA Nations League encounter against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium. Les Bleus landed in Brussels with a reduced 22-man squad after captain Kylian Mbappe suffered a left knee injury while scoring the match-winner in Friday's 1-0 victory against Turkey in Izmit.

    Mbappe returned directly to Real Madrid for medical evaluation rather than traveling with the squad to Belgium.

    Zidane opted against calling up a late replacement, choosing instead to trust his existing options.

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  • imago-sport-1083783394.jpgAnadolu Agency

    Pitch controversy blamed for captain's knee injury in Turkey

    Internal frustration surfaced within the French camp regarding the playing surface at the Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit, where Mbappe suffered his setback. According to L'Equipe, the medical staff cited the poor state of the pitch as a primary contributing factor, suggesting it caused the captain to lose his footing before twisting his knee.

    The medical team cleared Mbappe to return to Spain to begin immediate rehabilitation with Real Madrid.

    Zidane now focuses on rebalancing his frontline for the trip to Brussels.

  • Camavinga and new debutants inline for starting roles

    Zidane intends to place his trust in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, a player he holds in high regard despite never managing him at club level. Camavinga took part in post-training drills alongside the "Rennes gang" at Clairefontaine, keeping energy high within the group.

    Inter Milan wing-back Andy Diouf could feature at left-back, while Lucas Da Cunha stands inline for a starting holding midfield role.

    Zidane aims to evaluate his squad depth ahead of Friday's high-profile homecoming match against Italy at the Stade de France.

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  • imago-sport-1083798602.jpgPS Images

    Les Bleus target Brussels victory to maintain Nations League momentum

    France complete their match preparations behind closed doors at Union Saint-Gilloise's training complex ahead of Monday's 20:45 kick-off in Brussels. A positive result against Belgium would keep Zidane's side on track in Group A.

    Belgium seek a swift recovery on home soil following their defeat to Italy in Rome.

    Les Bleus look to secure three points before hosting Italy in Paris on October 2.

UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
France crest
France
FRA