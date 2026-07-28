'You little brat' - Neymar makes mockery of Santos dressing room allegations in sarcastic social media post

Santos talisman Neymar chose to laugh off reports of a heated dressing room fallout following a 2–2 draw with Chapecoense by sharing a sarcastic social media post. Some reports in the Brazilian media had alleged that Neymar launched a scathing tirade at Bontempo, branding him "lowly" and taunting that his declining form would see him playing second-division football against Chapecoense next term.
Per ESPN, the former Barcelona forward defused the claims by uploading a photo alongside the youngster captioned "You little brat" with a laughing emoji, which Bontempo subsequently reposted to confirm harmony remains intact.