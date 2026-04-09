'You base your life on this opportunity' - Celtic’s Auston Trusty won’t stop fighting for his USMNT World Cup chance

At the start of his career, Trusty bet on himself. He knew it then and embraces it now. At one point, that meant choosing between the University of North Carolina and turning pro.

“When I signed pro,” he says, “everyone called me stupid.”

It's wild to think about considering how much has changed. The Philadelphia Union academy has since produced fellow USMNT players in Mark McKenzie, Brenden Aaronson, Matt Freese, Jack McGlynn, and Paxten Aaronson. Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel have been in the mix, too. Cavan Sullivan might just be next up. The Union have routinely been right there among American soccer's best at producing talent.

Trusty, though, was part of that initial class. He didn't realize it at the time, but being part of that was something of a risk. At the very least, it wasn't the cool thing to do.

"Growing up close to Philadelphia, I had to beg my friends to play soccer," he recalls. "If you weren't close to me, you probably didn't even know I played. When I signed pro, people didn't even know I played. People knew me as a basketball and baseball guy. I didn't tell them because soccer was never the topic, and people didn't really care. They just cared about basketball stories.

"There was no pathway. No academy stars had done it before. I was an example of how to do it. Then you have Mark, Brendan, [Anthony] Fontana, Matt Real, other guys, but when I first did it, I really was shooting blind."

The shooting worked, of course. It put Trusty on a path towards where he wanted to be. It didn't always look like it was going to happen, though. He was nearly cut from the Union's academy, only for one coach to save him at the last minute. Life could have ended up so different, and that fact isn't lost on him.

It's part of why he wants everything to work out so badly. It's about proving himself right, of course, and showing that bet he made all those years ago can pay off in the biggest way. It's also about showing people the value of backing yourself.

"I try to go back every single year and speak with them," he says. "I try to play football with them and let them see the intensity and mindset. I also want them to see me as a regular dude. I was just one of those guys."

Trusty has lived both sides of it, from the lowest points in the academy to the highest, and wants those players to understand that their path matters. Just as important, he wants to be someone they can connect with - someone who has been there before.

"I know what it's like to feel like my dream is in someone else's hands. Not everyone is going to believe in you, but I'm going to take that power and put it in my hands," Trusty says.

That belief now drives everything he does.

"I've locked down the best attackers in the world. I've scored goals, had big moments, lifted trophies. I thrive off opportunities. I thrive in big moments," he says.

The fact is, though, that there are new hands holding Trusty's ultimate dream. Those hands belong to USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino. All Trusty can do now is state his case.



