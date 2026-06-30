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Netherlands v Morocco: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'Worst game I have ever seen from him!' - Rafael Van der Vaart blasts 'invisible' Frenkie de Jong after Netherlands' World Cup defeat to Morocco

F. de Jong
R. van der Vaart
Netherlands
World Cup
Netherlands vs Morocco
Morocco
Barcelona
LaLiga

Rafael van der Vaart has launched a blistering critique of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong following the Netherlands' dramatic World Cup exit against Morocco. The former Oranje midfielder was left utterly baffled by Ronald Koeman's tactical decisions in Monterrey, arguing that the manager's system completely isolated and nullified De Jong.

  • Tactical shift triggers elimination

    The Netherlands suffered a heart-breaking exit in the round of 32 after failing to protect a slender second-half lead in Monterrey. Koeman raised eyebrows by ditching his functional system for a conservative five-man defence, sacrificing Tijjani Reijnders for Nathan Ake. Cody Gakpo's 71st-minute goal looked to have secured passage, but a stoppage-time equaliser from Issa Diop forced extra time, and Morocco eventually triumphed 3-2 in a tense penalty shootout.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH75-NED-MARAFP

    De Jong display 'truly disappointing'

    Speaking as an analyst for Dutch broadcaster NOS, Van der Vaart expressed immense frustration at how easily the national team surrendered their hard-earned momentum. The former Real Madrid playmaker aimed his primary grievance at the structural alterations that left the side completely overrun in the centre of the pitch.

    Van der Vaart stated: "You get through a difficult group stage reasonably well. Then things start clicking a bit. What goes on in your head that makes you change everything against Morocco? I don't understand it one bit. Frenkie played the absolute worst game I’ve ever seen from him today. Truly disappointing. But is that because of the system?"

  • Midfield isolation limits maestro

    The post-match analysis centred on how Koeman's tactical gamble left the central areas completely exposed against Morocco's primary tactical strength. Van der Vaart argued that deploying a depleted engine room effectively starved the team's key playmaker of possession, rendering him entirely redundant before his eventual substitution for Marten de Roon after 110 minutes.

    Van der Vaart added: "I think Morocco's midfield is their strongest asset. And then you decide to play against them with just two men? I didn't study to be a manager, but that seems a bit clumsy to me. Frenkie is only effective when you have the ball, but we didn't have the ball at all today, so Frenkie was completely invisible. And he is supposed to be our main man... Plus, Cody Gakpo scored the goal, but of course, he was barely involved either."

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  • 로날드 쿠만 (Ronald Koeman)Getty Images

    Inquest follows tournament disaster

    The heavily criticised Dutch squad faces immediate internal scrutiny as they fly home from a deeply disappointing tournament campaign. While Morocco prepare for a last-16 encounter against Canada in Houston, Koeman must address the fallout regarding his tactical direction. With key figures under fire and ageing squad profiles exposed, significant personnel changes appear inevitable before the next international cycle begins.