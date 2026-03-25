World Cup: the chart of the most popular songs – 'Waka Waka' reigns supreme; here’s where 'Un’Estate Italiana' by Italia ’90 ranks

The anticipation for the World Cup is really starting to build: on Thursday evening, Italy must secure their place by first beating Northern Ireland in the play-off semi-final and then, if they progress, facing the winner of Bosnia v Wales in the final.

But before we find out whether Gattuso’s national team will qualify, let’s take a step back in time, rewind the tape and relive the excitement of previous World Cups through music, revisiting the ranking of the most popular songs in World Cup history.

The release of ‘Lighter’ officially kicked off the World Cup experience for fans across the globe (searches for ‘Jelly Roll World Cup Song’ rose by 110%) and the experts at Live Football Tickets have compiled a ranking of the most famous songs ever (released as World Cup theme songs) by analysing YouTube views, Spotify streams, BPM, energy and their ability to entertain and get people dancing.

This has resulted in a ranking of the most popular official WorldCup songs of all time.