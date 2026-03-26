All eyes are on Italy v Northern Ireland, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to see how Wales v Bosnia is going. Tonight sees the penultimate round of European World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico, and in addition to these two matches, six other fixtures are on the programme: Turkey won 1-0 to qualify for the play-off final, where they will face either Slovakia or Kosovo. Romania are out, with a goal from Kadioglu proving decisive; Calhanoglu and Yildiz also featured, with the latter coming close to scoring when he hit the crossbar in the second half. The other matches will all kick off at 8.45 pm: Czech Republic v Ireland, Denmark v North Macedonia, Poland v Albania, Slovakia v Kosovo and Ukraine v Sweden.
Translated by
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Goal from Zielinski, hat-trick from Gyokeres
TURKEY 1–0 ROMANIA
Turkey 1–0 Romania
GOALS: 53' Kadioglu.
TURKEY (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz, Guler, Yildiz; Akturcoglu. Manager: Montella.
ROMANIA (4-3-3): Radu; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; Marin, Hagi, Dragomir; Man, Birligea, Mihaila. Manager: Lucescu.
CZECH REPUBLIC v IRELAND 0–1
Czech Republic v Ireland 1–2
GOALS:19' pen. Parrott (I), 23' own goal Kovar (I), 27' pen. Schick (C).
CZECH REPUBLIC (3-4-3): Kovar; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Provod, Darida, Jurasek; Schick, Chory, Sulc. Manager: Koubek.
IRELAND (3-4-2-1): Kelleher; O'Brien, N. Collins, O'Shea; Coleman, Taylor, Molumby, Manning; Azaz, Ogbene; Parrott. Manager: Hallgrimsson.
DENMARK 4–0 MACEDONIA
Denmark v Macedonia 4–0
GOALS: 49' Damsgaard, 58' Isaksen, 59' Isaksen, 75' Eriksen.
DENMARK(4-3-3): Hermansen; Bah (replaced by Hogsberg in the 81st minute), Norgaard (replaced by Provsgaard in the 87th minute), Nelsson, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Froholdt; Isaksen (replaced by Eriksen 73'), Hojlund (replaced by Hog 81'), Damsgaard (replaced by Nartey 86'). Manager: Riemer.
MACEDONIA(3-5-2): Dimitrievski; Stojchevski, Zajkov, Musliu; Churlinov (replaced by Miovski in the 64th minute), Elmas, Atanasov (replaced by Doriev in the 64th minute), Bardhi, Herrera; Qamili (replaced by Alimi in the 64th minute), Rastoder (replaced by Musovski in the 77th minute). Manager: Milevski.
POLAND v ALBANIA 1–1
Poland v Albania 1–1
GOALS: 42' Hoxha (A), 63' Lewandowski (P), 73' Zielinski (P).
POLAND(3-4-3): Grabara; Kedziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Cash, Szymanski, Zielinski, Skoras; Kaminski, Lewandowski, Rozga. Manager: Urban.
ALBANIA(4-3-1-2): Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Dijmsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Laci, Bajrami; Shehu; Hoxha, Uzuni. Manager: Sylvinho.
SLOVAKIA v KOSOVO 2–4
Slovakia v Kosovo 2–4
GOALS: 6' Valjent (S), 21' Hodza (K), 45' Haraslin (S), 47' Asllani (K), 60' Muslija (K), 70' Hajrizi
SLOVAKIA (4-3-3): Dubravka; Valjent, Vavro, Obert, Hancko; Bero, Lobotka, Duda; Sauer, Strelec, Haraslin. Manager: Calzona.
KOSOVO(4-4-2): Muric; Dellova, Hajrizi, Hajdari, Gallapeni; Vojvoda, Hodza, Rexhbeçaj, Muslija; Asllani, Muriqi. Manager: Foda.
UKRAINE v SWEDEN 0–3
Ukraine v Sweden 0–3
GOALS: 6' Gyokeres, 51' Gyokeres, 73' Gyokeres.
UKRAINE(4-1-4-1): Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Bondar, Mykolenko; Kalyuzhnyi; Tsygankov, Yarmolyuk, Sudakov, Zubkov; Vanat. Manager: Rebrov.
SWEDEN(4-4-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelöf, Gudmundsson; Johansson, Ayari, Karlström, Nygren; Elanga, Gyökeres. Manager: Potter.