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Adhe Makayasa

'Haven't you been watching?!' - Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses fitness fears and promises to 'bring joy' to World Cup with Portugal

C. Ronaldo
Portugal
World Cup
Portugal vs DR Congo
DR Congo
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has robustly dismissed lingering concerns regarding his physical condition at the 2026 World Cup. The legendary forward, who enjoyed a prolific domestic campaign in Saudi Arabia, confidently promised to deliver success and bring immense joy to the Portuguese public.

  • Portugal launch American journey

    The Selecao have officially departed their Cidade do Futebol training base to travel to the United States for the tournament. Ronaldo acted as the primary spokesperson for the squad, exuding confidence after a dominant qualification campaign where the European heavyweights amassed 20 goals across six fixtures. The veteran attacker is poised to make history this summer alongside Lionel Messi as they grace a six consecutive World Cup finals.


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    Ronaldo defends physical condition

    Addressing reporters following an intense training period, the 41-year-old brushed aside individual fitness concerns to focus on his high expectations for the tournament. He said: "With a lot of joy, we know that the World Cup is always a special competition, just like the Euros, so we go with high hopes. Physically? I'm good, haven't you been watching the matches?"

    When asked if the Selecao should be considered genuine tournament favourites, the veteran forward opted for a more cautious approach, stating: "We will only know at the end. It is a very good generation, but there are factors we cannot control, such as the games themselves – winning or not winning is the most important point. I believe this is a generation that will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people."

  • Captain outlines victory formula

    Ronaldo acknowledged that the pre-tournament preparation under the coaching staff had been demanding, yet he emphasised that true championship credentials are only proven once the group phase intensifies. Demanding a focused, methodical approach from his team-mates, the veteran goalscorer outlined the exact strategy required to safely navigate the tournament.

    He stated: "It was tiring because we worked hard. In the matches, victories prevailed, but the most important thing is when the ball starts rolling on the 17th, in the first match. After that, when things start getting tough, that's when we'll see the true champions. It will depend on many factors. I am very positive that things will go well. The important thing is to finish first in the group, and after that, it's game by game, step by step, calmly gaining confidence and finding our rhythm."

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    African test awaits heavyweights

    Portugal open their campaign on June 17 with a demanding fixture against DR Congo at the Houston Stadium in Texas. Their African opponents enter the historic first meeting in high spirits, having secured their first finals appearance since 1974 via a dramatic playoff victory over Jamaica. Ronaldo will look to translate his superb domestic form of 30 goal contributions for Al-Nassr into an immediate statement performance to secure early control of the group.

How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?

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