'World-class talent and leadership' - USWNT star Lindsey Heaps eligible to make highly-anticipated Denver Summit debut in NWSL against Portland Thorns on Saturday

If Heaps debuts this weekend, there could be plenty for the midfielder to be sentimental about. It's her homecoming after her time in Europe and it is against the club she last played for in NWSL, the Portland Thorns.

Heaps spent six seasons with Portland Thorns before traveling to France, where she made 105 appearances and earned NWSL MVP honors in 2018. She helped lead the Thorns to two NWSL Shields in 2016 and 2021 and the 2017 NWSL Championship. In the 2017 NWSL Championship, she scored the game-winning goal for the title.



