Wojciech Szczesny rejects La Liga rival transfer offer as goalkeeper commits to Barcelona

Szczesny has decided to fulfil the remaining year of his contract with Barcelona, effectively ending speculation about a potential summer exit. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Polish international received a concrete proposal from a high-flying La Liga side that would have guaranteed him the starting goalkeeper jersey for the next two seasons.

However, the 36-year-old has already dismissed the offer from the unamed club, prioritising his continuity at Barca over the chance to be a first-choice elsewhere. Even with the possibility of the club reinforcing the position with Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro, Szczesny is reportedly comfortable embracing a backup role within Flick’s squad.