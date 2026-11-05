Fit-again William Saliba vs in-form Ezri Konsa: Who starts for Arsenal as France international defender completes recovery from World Cup back injury?
Arsenal spent big after seeing Saliba ruled out
Having been left cursing their luck while watching Saliba suffer a back complaint while representing his country in North America, Arsenal had some big decisions to make during the last transfer window. It was determined that big money should be invested in acquiring proven cover for their talismanic No.2.
Konsa, fresh from helping Aston Villa to Europa League glory and England to a third-place finish at FIFA’s flagship event, was lured away from domestic rivals. The reigning Premier League champions are aware of the need to boast squad depth in every area of the field.
With Saliba ruled out of action for several months, Konsa was able to slot in alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and stake early claims to being a regular part of Mikel Arteta’s plans. He has made 14 appearances across all competitions - with his goal account being opened in a 2-0 victory over Everton.
The 29-year-old suffered “issues” of his own during a Champions League clash with Slavia Praha, and that could open the door for Saliba. The Frenchman was an unused substitute in Czechia, having made a return to full training, and is knocking on the starting XI door once more.
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Should Saliba start for Arsenal ahead of Konsa?
Asked if Saliba should be drafted straight back in, or if Konsa has done enough to lock down a centre-half berth for now, ex-Gunners defender William Gallas - who was speaking in association with SeatPick, the leading platform for Arsenal tickets - told GOAL: “So the question is, when William Saliba comes back, is he going to be back straight away? I don't think so because he won't be fully fit yet. He will play some games to try to come back in the best shape but after that the manager has to make the right decision on who is going to play alongside Gabriel.
“In football, we don't know what can happen. I wouldn't be surprised to see a partnership of William Saliba and Ezri Konsa because the season is going to be very long. You also have to give some rest to Gabriel so for sure, Saliba is going to have the opportunity to get some minutes to come back and after that the manager will make the right decision on what is best for the team.”
Gunners chasing down trophies on multiple fronts
While Arsenal crashed out of the Carabao Cup in spectacular fashion at the hands of League Two outfit Fleetwood Town, they are still in the hunt for Premier League and Champions League honours while also preparing to open another FA Cup quest in 2027.
Outings across multiple competitions should help to keep everybody happy, with Arteta in a position where he can rest and rotate as he sees fit. Gallas adding on shuffling a star-studded pack in north London: “I won't say it's a problem for Arsenal but it’s the hardest thing that can happen to a player like William Saliba, especially when you were in good form and you were the number one at centre-back, and then you get an injury for many months.
“You have to work hard, really, really hard to come back to your best shape and to be fit again, and at the same time, another defender plays in your position and puts in good performances. From the outside, that is really difficult for the player who is injured.”
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Arsenal fixtures 2026-27: Hull clash before international break
Arsenal have one more outing, a top-flight home date with Hull City on Saturday, to take in before reaching the November international break. It remains to be seen what the next few weeks have in store for Saliba and Konsa - with France and England readying themselves for UEFA Nations League action.
The Gunners will not want to see any unnecessary risks taken on the fitness of key personnel at Emirates Stadium, with it important for them to contend with as many selection headaches as possible.
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