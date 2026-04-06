'Who wouldn't play for Real Madrid?!' - Gary Lineker questions Liam Rosenior's 'odd' Enzo Fernandez ban decision at Chelsea

Lineker has jumped to the defence of the £107 million midfielder, arguing that expressing an interest in joining Madrid is a natural ambition rather than a slight against Chelsea. The pundit also highlighted a perceived inconsistency in the club's disciplinary measures, with Marc Cucurella escaping punishment for similarly controversial comments during the international break.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: "I thought that was slightly odd [Rosenior dropping Fernandez]. I don’t think he said anything particularly bad or detrimental to Chelsea. He basically just said he would like to live in Madrid. Cucurella said something similar about Barcelona and didn’t get punished at all. Who wouldn’t play for Real Madrid?! I don’t understand the ban. Fine him if you want to punish him and keep it in-house but I don’t see how a ban helps you. It obviously didn’t make any difference against Port Vale but I just thought it was a little bit odd."