Can Gio Reyna start at the World Cup? Will Matt Turner reclaim the No. 1 spot? USMNT position battles to watch in March

The U.S. Men's National Team's position battles remain ongoing, and many will remain that way right up until the very end. Even with the World Cup looming, it's still hard to predict several spots in Mauricio Pochettino's lineup. He likes it that way, in truth. That's the sort of competition he's wanted to bring to the USMNT as part of his big culture shift. Even now, just a few weeks out from World Cup selections, players have plenty of reasons to be on their toes.

Some will feel that pressure more than others. A few spots are relatively secure, but even among the team’s biggest names, there are real debates. We won’t have final answers until the World Cup - but this week should offer a clearer indication of where things stand.

For their March friendlies, the U.S. is facing Belgium and Portugal, two of the world's elite teams. They're matches that build on fall tests against South Korea, Japan, Paraguay, Australia, Ecuador, and Uruguay, all World Cup teams. The tests came thick and fast in the fall, and now, after a fairly long break, the U.S. is back with the biggest ones yet.

So what position battles should fans be watching for? What starting spots are on the line, and who are the players fighting for them? GOAL breaks it all down ahead of March friendlies...