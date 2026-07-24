What next for Marcus Rashford? Man Utd running out of options in bid to offload England star's huge salary

However, the latest noises around United suggest there is an openness, on Carrick's part at least, to Rashford being reintegrated. He is widely expected to join up with the squad in Dublin for the remainder of pre-season after a post-World Cup holiday, and is said to harbour no resentment toward the club despite being ostracised and put in the 'bomb squad' by the Englishman's predecessor, Amorim. The club also has the added demands of Champions League football to think about.
"Rashford is really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Carrick," transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel recently. "Carrick is also looking forward to working with Rashford. I am told that Carrick is genuinely excited about the opportunity to help revive Rashford's career at Man United.
"Rashford and the club are prepared to give each other another chance. After that, they will decide whether to continue together or whether the player will leave during the summer transfer window."
Carrick addressed the loanee's future back in April, admitting that nothing was set in stone: "There's decisions to be made in time on certain things, and obviously Marcus is in that situation. But at this point in time, nothing's been decided. From my perspective, whoever's here, I want to work with, make the best out of and help them improve."
It will be interesting to see whether some sort of compromise can be reached for Rashford to continue back at Old Trafford, perhaps in the form of a wage cut, although that has been deemed unlikely. Indeed, The i Paper adds that the most likely scenario is that he is given the chance to resurrect his United career amid the dearth of other options, and the need to keep him may well have grown following the failure to land Summerville.