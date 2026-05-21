'I went home and had a BBQ!' - Mikel Arteta found out Arsenal were Premier League champions from his son as coach decided against watching Man City's decisive draw with Bournemouth

Arsenal ended a 22-year drought to claim the Premier League title on Tuesday night, but the architect of their success was nowhere to be seen at the club's training ground. While the players erupted in joy at London Colney as Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth, Arteta had already made the decision to head home and remove himself from the high-stakes environment.

“It's one of the best feelings I've ever had,” the Arsenal manager said. “I was supposed to be here, at the training ground, watching the game with the boys and the staff because that's what they wanted - but I couldn't. I think 20 minutes before the game I had to leave. I couldn't bring the energy that I wanted, and ultimately it was their moment to watch it together and be themselves.”