‘Weak’ - Erling Haaland fumes at huge decision involving new Man City team-mate Elliot Anderson as VAR frustrates Norway in World Cup quarter-final clash with England
Haaland slams 'weak' refereeing call
Haaland did not mince his words after Norway's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to England after extra time at the Miami Stadium. The 25-year-old striker was at the centre of the game's biggest talking point when Torbjorn Lysaker Heggem's goal, scored 10 minutes into the second half, was chalked off by VAR. Officials adjudged that Haaland had fouled his soon-to-be Man City team-mate Anderson in the build-up.
In a post-match interview with TV 2, Haaland expressed his disbelief at the decision to punish him for a challenge he considers part of the game. “It feels a bit empty, to be honest,” the striker admitted. “I felt we deserved more. I don’t think it’s a free kick. It’s been disallowed because I push Elliot Anderson to the ground, like I get pushed in every single duel. It’s a bit bitter.”
- Getty Images Sport
Frustration over inconsistent VAR standards
The penalty-box tussle with Anderson proved to be the turning point in the stifling Florida heat. Despite the tournament ending in heartbreak, Haaland stood out as one of the World Cup's biggest stars, having scored seven goals to sit second in the top-scorer standings, just behind the duo of Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi with eight goals. Nevertheless, the Norwegian No.9 argued that if such physical contact is deemed a foul, he should be winning far more set-pieces himself during every Premier League and international fixture, feeling the decision lacked the necessary robustness for a World Cup quarter-final.
“So, if there is a free kick, I almost have to get a free kick in every duel - in every single match," Haaland added. "Because I get pushed, I get pulled all the way, and I think it’s weak. Small moments decide things in the World Cup. Against Brazil we managed to turn it in our favour. Today when we get the 50/50 decisions against us it will be difficult.”
'Should be a goal every day of the week'
Haaland wasn't the only one left frustrated by the officiating in Miami. Fulham midfielder Sander Berge was equally vocal about the referee's performance and the general impact of the narrow margins in international football. Berge highlighted the inconsistency of the decisions, suggesting that the criteria used to penalise Haaland would lead to a flood of spot-kicks in domestic football.
"This should be a goal every day of the week, but there are small margins," Berge explained. "You never know which way it will go. If it’s this way then at least I’ll get penalties every week in the Premier League."
- Getty Images Sport
Spidercam controversy haunts Norway exit
Adding more fuel to the fire, the Norwegian camp was also left questioning Jude Bellingham’s equaliser earlier in the match. There were claims that the ball struck a wire from the stadium's 'Spidercam' system before the goal, a detail that Berge found impossible to ignore.
“I won’t talk about the wire until later, but it’s ridiculous if that’s the case,” Berge told reporters. “The 2-1 goal speaks for itself.” While England now prepare to face Argentina in the semi-finals, Norway should feel immense pride in their achievement, having reached the quarter-finals in their first World Cup appearance since 1998.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting