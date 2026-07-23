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‘We want to be Argentina, we want to be Spain’ - Inside U.S. Soccer’s plan to transform youth development and tackle pay-to-play

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As the book closes on the 2026 World Cup, the federation faces a new question: now what?

ATLANTA -- "For me, it all starts out there."

Arsene Wenger sits up in his seat at the head of the table and points outward. Through the window, there is a glimpse of the various pitches surrounding the new home of U.S. Soccer, the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center. You see beautiful green grass on a hot summer day. On those fields, Wenger says, the possibilities become endless.

On this summer day, Wenger, the legendary former Arsenal manager and the current Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA, has been given a tour of that training center. He likes what he sees as he walks through the hallways surrounded by a combination of FIFA representatives and U.S. Soccer leadership. He sees the beauty of the facility but, more than anything, he sees the function. "It's not showing off," he says.

Yet, the unveiling of a multi-million dollar training facility is just the tip of the iceberg. You don't fix technical problems with more fields. A state-of-the-art gym doesn't wash away the problems of pay-to-play. You don't win a World Cup with buildings and you don't develop the best soccer players in the world with them, either.

That is why Wenger is seated at the head of the boardroom table alongside U.S. Soccer leadership to discuss the next steps for American soccer. Those are the steps that will matter. And, while the new facility gives American soccer a home, it's little more than a command station for a larger battle, one that will now have to continue in every American community if this sport is to ever reach the level Wenger believes it can.

"I feel there is a sincere desire to tackle the real problems," the French icon says. "I would not be here if I didn't feel that. We cannot guarantee success, but they really want to do something about the situation, and that's why I am on board. That's why I believe you have a chance."

Seated on either side of Wenger are U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and COO Dan Helfrich. They are the ones tasked with taking whatever steps come next. For years, the 2026 World Cup has been the north star, the one the American game has built towards. It's now over, which leaves the game to reckon with a key question: now what?

"The 2026 World Cup has been incredibly successful and has fundamentally changed the trajectory of the sport in the United States," Batson said. "As we think about '94, '96, and '99, and that five-year run, what it did to usher in an era of soccer in this country, we feel like we're one month into the next five-year period of this summer, LA 28, and the Women's World Cup in 2031 to ultimately ensure that the U.S. is one of the world's great soccer countries."

He adds: "We want to be Argentina, we want to be Spain, competing in a final. What are all the things that need to be true?"

The simple answer is that things need to change. Despite a spirited run through the group stage this summer, the U.S. Men’s National Team was shown to still be a level or two behind the game’s elite. The U.S. Women’s National Team remains among that elite, but the gap continues to narrow as the rest of the world improves.

The more complicated question is what that change should look like. For Helfrich, the World Cup served as a catalyst, sharpening the federation’s understanding of what must come next.

“More than anything, there’s clarity that we need a comprehensive plan,” the COO says.

Helfrich says that plan must improve access and affordability, better align the youth system and raise the standard of coaching. The federation’s ambitions are significant: to make soccer the No. 1 sport played in every American community, create the conditions for the women to continue winning World Cups and help the men become consistently competitive on that stage.

“The recipe is here,” he says. “We just need to be ruthless and clear in our execution of it.”

So what does that recipe look like? In truth, the ingredients are still being assembled, but the big takeaway is that the recipe can't look like anyone else's. It has to be made with American flavor.

  • U.S. Soccer Training CenterBrasfield & Gorrie and U.S. Soccer.

    'An American plan'

    When Wenger first started his deep dive into the American game, he was swiftly reminded why soccer has often been a challenge in this country: it doesn't overlap with other sports.

    Americans play sports with their hands, he says. Skills translate. If you can throw a baseball, you can throw a football. You've likely been taught to shoot a basketball, too. Most Americans can bounce between sports with ease.

    There is no bouncing to soccer, though. If your education doesn't start early, the development is effectively dead.

    "You cannot start at 14 years of age and become an international player," Wenger says. "In other team sports, you can do that, but, in football, you need to start very young. Feet demand to be educated at five, six, seven years old, and that's why the identification of talent is so important. That's why we want to cover the whole country and give a chance to everybody."

    He said a player’s development begins with building a strong relationship with the ball. From there, the focus expands to understanding teammates - their movement, positioning and needs - before eventually incorporating opponents, spatial awareness and decision-making. The priority, particularly for players ages five to 12, is to develop technical ability and a genuine love for the ball, with the broader soccer culture growing naturally from that foundation.

    "That's what we want to achieve together," Wenger says.

    Culturally, yes, there's work to be done. That process began years ago, though. Major League Soccer is just over 30 years old. The Premier League and Champions League are among the most-watched sporting properties in America. The World Cup final just smashed TV records, while USMNT matches before it did, too. The interest is growing, but it needs to be seized on with a pathway.

    That pathway can't be like everyone else's. England has clubs in every city, including 17 in London alone. That means 17 professional academies with the facilities and resources to develop talent, all in one city. That is an impossibility in America. So, too, are the plans put in place by the likes of Argentina, Norway or Spain. What works in one place won't work everywhere else, particularly in a country like the U.S., which is both large and inherently capitalistic.

    "A plan has to be an American plan," Batson says. "We, of course, can learn from around the world, which we've done, but to do that, we ultimately have to leverage what we know are our strengths in this country."

    Batson points to other sports as examples. Taxpayer money has made basketball more accessible by putting courts in communities across the country. Every school and every park seems to have a hoop and, like soccer, that means all you need is a ball. Meanwhile, communities across the country devote significant public resources to high school football, including facilities that can cost tens of millions of dollars.

    "Think of how many development academies you could have for that sort of money," Batson says.

    The issue has always been that the soccer scene was too splintered. It had too many stakeholders, too many pathways, too many ideas and, most notably, too many people with too much to gain financially. The big challenge, then, is simplifying that.

    "Part of the plan has to be greater alignment between all the dimensions of the sport in youth soccer," Helfrich says.

    He says U.S. Soccer is holding productive discussions with stakeholders at every level of the youth game - from state and regional organizations to national associations and professional leagues - with the aim of establishing a more unified pathway for boys and girls in local and regional play.

    "We've been very clear that the pathway in the United States for development is too fragmented and not clear enough for players and their families," he says. "We are making progress on that.

    "When that plan comes to fruition...you'll see benefits of clarity, and you'll see benefits of cost and affordability, as we will have a more aligned system."

    Both Batson and Helfrich detail major priorities. The Olympics, of course, are one. So, too, are World Cups on the youth level, which give teenage players their first real crack at the highest levels. They both agree with Wenger, though, that, to really get the ball rolling, it has to start well before that. It has to start locally, long before players are old enough to walk through the doors of the Atlanta facility.

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  • U.S. Soccer Training CenterBrasfield & Gorrie and U.S. Soccer.

    Engaging communities

    The moment the USMNT lost, the discussion began, as it always does. Whenever the U.S. goes out, pay-to-play comes up rather quickly. Batson knew it was coming. This time, though, he felt it was different.

    "As someone who grew up in the American system, yes, I'm familiar with this dialog," he says. "It's the first time it felt like it cut through to where you have a much broader set of people in this country saying, 'How do we go win?'"

    He adds: "My phone has been buzzing this entire time with some alums, some of our former coaches and some very prominent folks from around the country all reaching out to say, 'How can I help?'...That's new. The ability to apply those resources and that belief at scale is why I have confidence we're going to be able to be successful here."

    So how does that happen? According to Helfrich, it's not by retooling current systems. No, U.S. Soccer knows that parts of this will need to be burnt down and built back up into something totally new. The old setup can't stay because the old setup doesn't work.

    "We are not seeking to make the current system more affordable," he says. "We're trying to create a new system that we then make highly affordable, and so it's a really important distinction."

    That's easier said than done, everyone acknowledges. It requires alignment at a variety of levels. It requires cooperation between youth clubs, pro clubs, academies, colleges, high schools, governments, philanthropists and, of course, U.S. Soccer. It requires better coaching at every level. Most of all, it requires buy-in. It requires everyone to be on board and pushing towards the greater good.

    Batson said success ultimately requires investment, noting that the teams advancing deepest in the tournament tend to come from well-resourced federations capable of providing access, opportunities and quality coaching. They also benefit from governments, communities and professional clubs working toward a shared goal.

    "I think that's the opportunity we have coming out of the summer," he explains. "Soccer starts and is ultimately won in every community across the country, so how do we make sure that, in every community, soccer is accessible?

    "How are we making sure we can deliver on all of our hopes and dreams?"

    Delivering hopes and dreams is Wenger's job these days, and he's seen it come to life on smaller scales in ways that make him believe it could happen on bigger ones, too.

  • 아르센 벵거 Arsene WengerGetty Images

    Wenger's examples

    Wenger recently spoke to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in Vancouver. During their talk, Silver pointed to the fact that each of the last eight NBA MVPs was foreign-born. It's not a coincidence.

    "Why? That's the real question," Wenger says. "It's the education in Europe. We took charge of education in Europe by creating academies. When I was a kid, no European player could dream of playing in the NBA. Today, we all dream of coming to the NBA because the education is well done in Europe. It's just down to education."

    Wenger returns to that word often: education. In his view, Europe’s basketball rise has been driven by a centralized academy system that provides players with consistent development. The American model, increasingly divided among schools, AAU teams, private trainers and other programs, is more fragmented - the same problem that has long complicated youth soccer in the U.S.

    So often, the buzzword in American soccer is culture, but culture without education does not get you anywhere, Wenger says. Millions of children may play the sport, as they do in the U.S., but are they being taught effectively? Are they improving? Are they receiving the resources and instruction needed to maximize their talent?

    "Why should one country be more successful than the other?" he asks. "We know, by analyzing the whole world, it's only down to education."

    As FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, part of Wenger's job is finding ways to educate the world, particularly in places that need it most. He cites a recent example in Tanzania as one of the most rewarding. Three years ago, FIFA played a part in opening the Kigamboni Technical Centre to serve as a local hub for the country's soccer initiatives.

    "Three years later, they played the final of the African Under-17s," Wenger says, "and [four] players of their team were in the Team of the Tournament. Tanzania, before we opened the academy there, would never dream to go to a final in Africa against all of those 54 countries. We know that it works, and we know that it's down to quality of work and quality of development."

    That said, the challenges in Tanzania are different from those in America. Tanzania needed the resources and infrastructure to establish a development program. The U.S. already has considerable money, facilities and participation; its central challenge is organizing those resources into a coherent system. That task is made even more difficult by the country’s sheer size and population.

    "The biggest problem you have is the size of the country," Wenger says. "We see that a lot because we opened an academy in India. India has 1.4 billion people, and we have one academy with 25 players, but you have to start somewhere."

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    The waiting game

    Wenger was there for the start of France's academy system. He was just kickstarting his own professional career in 1973 when the French Professional Charter was put into place. It required all professional clubs in France to establish youth academies.

    "I was part of the opening of the first academies in France, and it took 10 years," he recalls. "In 73, the first academies opened in France. In 84, France won the European Championship. Maybe we could have done it earlier because in 82 they could have won the World Cup, but it takes a few years, and we have to be consistent."

    Wenger said talent identification is often overlooked because it requires trained evaluators who can consistently give young players opportunities and recognize long-term potential rather than judging only their current ability.

    "That is not easy to develop in every country," he says.

    That said, Wenger says there are clear benchmarks and a recipe, if you will. While every country goes about its business differently, there are enough similarities between them to note what defines success.

    "When you analyze football in the world, we realized that the 20 best FIFA-ranked countries were the 20 countries that had the best level of identification of talent, different plans for youth programs, good coaches and quality of competitions," the French legend says. "These were the four ingredients the 20 best countries had."

    Wenger said birthplace does not determine a player’s potential. What matters is the number of opportunities available and the quality of instruction a player receives. He hopes the broader development plan will begin producing visible results within five or six years.

    Patience, then, will be essential. U.S. Soccer’s plan will need time to take hold, just as the pay-to-play system will need time to be reformed. MLS and MLS NEXT Pro must continue strengthening their development pathways, while the USL and NWSL build out their own. Developing enough qualified coaches to prepare players for the next level will also take years. Time may be the plan’s most important ingredient - and the one people are least willing to provide.

    "People are ready to take individual responsibility to develop themselves," Wenger says. "People feel a pressure to win here. They want to win. There's a culture of and a desire to win. There are good ingredients there."

    The next phase of American soccer will be defined by how the cooks at U.S. Soccer use those ingredients. The World Cup is over, which means that central goal is now gone. Will it be a one-off or a launch point? When we look back in 30 years, how much will have changed, and will those changes move the U.S. any closer to where it wants to be as a soccer country?

    "We all share the belief that the best days of U.S. Soccer are ahead of us," Batson says, "and we're excited about the opportunity to impact soccer at all levels and in every community. If we think about this summer, it inspired millions and millions of people to love our game."

    Now, it is up to U.S. Soccer to turn that inspiration into a development system capable of producing World Cup-winning teams.