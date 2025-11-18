'We overdid the party' - Norway coach apologises to Italy for boisterous celebration after 4-1 demolition of Gennaro Gattuso's side ended 28-year wait for World Cup return

Norway entered the decisive World Cup qualifier knowing they simply had to avoid a nine-goal defeat to secure automatic qualification, but they still aimed to finish the campaign strongly. Italy struck first, with Pio Esposito scoring in the ninth minute, giving the Azzurri a perfect start and raising faint hopes of an improbable comeback in the standings. Italy defended well in the first half, keeping Norway’s attack quiet, but the visitors grew into the game after the break.
Antonio Nusa equalised in the 63rd minute, shifting momentum firmly in Norway’s favour. Haaland then delivered a devastating two goal burst within two minutes, putting the match beyond Italy. Jorge Strand Larsen added a fourth to complete the rout. The match also saw a heated moment when Gianluca Mancini provoked Haaland, prompting Gianluigi Donnarumma to intervene.
Norway’s emphatic win sealed their place in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998. Norway coach Solbakken congratulated his young players on their historic achievement and believes they have ushered in a new era, saying: “There was a lot of pressure on this team, and these young players have managed to put that burden behind them. Now it's a new era for us.”