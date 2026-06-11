Wataru Endo withdraws from Japan World Cup squad & RETIRES from international duty due to injury as Liverpool star issues emotional statement
Injury nightmare ends Endo's tournament hopes
The Liverpool midfielder has been locked in a race against time ever since suffering a serious foot injury during a Premier League fixture against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in February. That blow effectively ended his domestic campaign, as he spent the final months of the season watching from the sidelines while undergoing intensive rehabilitation.
There was a glimmer of hope when Endo was named in the initial Japan squad for the tournament, and he even returned to the Liverpool matchday squad as an unused substitute during the 1-1 draw with Brentford on the final day of the season. However, after joining up with his national teammates in Nashville, Tennessee, it became clear that the 33-year-old was not fit enough to compete at the highest level, leading to his unfortunate withdrawal.
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National team retirement confirmed
In a move that has stunned many supporters, Endo coupled the news of his injury withdrawal with the announcement that he is stepping away from international football entirely. Having served as a vital anchor in the midfield and a leader in the dressing room, the former Stuttgart man confirmed that his time representing his country has come to a premature end.
Endo released a poignant statement following the news: "As announced, I will be stepping away from the World Cup squad. Since my injury, I've done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever. Of course, there's frustration at not being able to participate in this World Cup, but more than that, I'm proud of how we've grown together since the Qatar World Cup - me as captain, leading this team and turning our goal of 'winning the World Cup' into something we can say as a matter of course."
A captain's final message to Japan
Despite the personal devastation of missing out on the biggest stage in football, Endo remained focused on the collective future of the Japanese national team. He expressed immense confidence in the remaining players and urged the nation to unite behind the squad as they prepare for the challenge in North and Central America.
The midfielder added: "The current team is truly a wonderful team. I believe they will overcome any adversity and show us sights we've never seen before. With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I'll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans. The moment when the Japan national team wins the World Cup will surely come someday. Let's believe in that and cheer them on together. And let's unite Japan's strength as one so that moment comes in this tournament - everyone, let's take on the North and Central America World Cup together!! Everyone, give it everything you've got."
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Replacement chosen for the Blue Samurai
With Endo officially out of the picture, the Japan coaching staff has moved quickly to fill the void in the engine room. Shuto Machino, the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, has been officially called up to take Endo’s place in the 26-man roster. While Machino brings different qualities to the side, the loss of Endo's experience and leadership is a significant blow to Japan’s tactical setup.
Japan find themselves in Group F for the World Cup, alongside the Netherlands, Sweden, and Tunisia. Endo, who has earned 73 international caps for the Samurai Blue, would have brought crucial tournament experience to the squad. He previously featured in four matches during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Japan's impressive run was ultimately cut short in the round of 16 following a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Croatia.