Virgil van Dijk and Ronald Koeman remain defiant ahead of Japan clash as Netherlands' nerves build after concerning Uzbekistan and Algeria friendlies

Netherlands are finalising their preparations for their highly anticipated opening Group F match against a formidable Japan side on June 14. Following their initial training session under the intense American sun, Koeman admitted at a press conference that the upcoming encounter will be both "interesting and difficult".

Since taking charge in early 2023, the manager has guided the side to a fourth-place finish in the 2023 Nations League and the Euro 2024 semi-finals, where they lost to England. However, their recent results have been somewhat underwhelming. Last week, Oranje departed their homeland off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Algeria before two Cody Gakpo penalties, including one in the last minute, sealed a narrow victory against Uzbekistan in their final pre-World Cup warm-up game.