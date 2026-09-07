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‘Vinnie Jones’ sidekick!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo in Hollywood not ruled out as Portuguese GOAT sees future in blockbuster movies mooted
Ronaldo boasts a budding business portfolio
Ronaldo would not look out of place amid the A-list stars of Tinseltown, with his celebrity status proving to be a match for anybody on the planet. Huge followings have been built down the years across various social media platforms - from Instagram to YouTube.
CR7, who is a brand in his own right, has become one of the most marketable personalities in the commercial world - as he transcends his chosen profession and has become much more than a sporting icon.
The day in which record-shattering boots are hung up for the final time is not too far off, with the man himself admitting as much. He already boasts several business ventures in an ever-growing portfolio and could head down any number of paths when seeking out a new challenge.
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Will Ronaldo look to break into the movie industry?
One of those may lead towards Los Angeles, with it being suggested that Ronaldo would fancy his chances of breaking into blockbuster films. How likely is that? When that question was put to former MLS star Hislop, the ex-Premier League goalkeeper - who was speaking courtesy of https://casinolegal.ro/cazinouri/bonusuri/bonus-pariuri-sportive - told GOAL: “Listen, I think Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of the most famous people on the planet. And what he decides to do is entirely up to him. And the truth is, he’s certainly not short of money.
“So whatever he decides to do, it'll be for the love of it, for the passion of it. Whether he ends up in Hollywood or not, I can't say. But he's earned the right to do whatever he wants, even if it has to be Vinnie Jones' sidekick in Hollywood.”
Ronaldo tipped to challenge for future Oscars
Hislop is not the first to claim that Ronaldo could follow in the footsteps of FA Cup-winning one-time Wimbledon enforcer Jones - as he has featured in over 90 movies and television projects, including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Gone in 60 Seconds and Mean Machine.
Ronaldo’s former Manchester United team-make Mikael Silvestre has previously told GOAL: “I think the sky is the limit for him. Everything that he touches or invests himself in becomes a successful business.
“I think he mentioned becoming an actor a while back when he was at the Dubai awards. He said he would want to become an actor. I think that's his next move. If Vinnie Jones can become an actor, a good-looking guy like Cristiano for sure can do the job.”
World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has said on the said subject, with it possible that more major honours will be collected at some point: “I think he has the charisma and the aura. Ronaldo is the most famous person on social networks. Can you imagine if he was in the middle of big Hollywood stars? He would have nothing to prove to those guys. He can say, ‘I know you're a big star, but I am Cristiano Ronaldo. I am probably one of the best players in football history. I am a billionaire. I won everything I could win in football. So who are you?’
“The Oscars? One day. Honestly, you can make a movie on his life. I have never seen someone stronger than him mentally. This guy is the most powerful human being I've ever seen mentally.”
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Could Ronaldo reunite with Messi in MLS?
Ronaldo is tied to a contract at Saudi Pro League title holders Al-Nassr through to the summer of 2027. He remains in the process of chasing down 1,000 competitive career goals and will not retire until that milestone has been reached.
He may have one more footballing adventure left him, with there no desire on his part to walk away just yet, and a switch to the United States would see his rivalry with Lionel Messi rekindled in MLS while capturing the imagination of a global audience and opening up a potential route into Hollywood.
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