Good things come in small packages! Vincent Kompany says mini-maestro Lennart Karl has key advantage against defenders amid 'magic' Bayern Munich breakthrough

Karl has made rapid strides at Bayern Munich ever since he joined the club's youth academy as a promising 14-year-old in 2022. Last season, he made 26 appearances in all for Bayern's Under-17 and U19 outfits, scoring 32 goals and delivering 10 assists. His exquisite displays earned him a place in Bayern's squad for the Club World Cup over the summer, where he made his debut against Auckland City.
Ahead of the 2025-26 season, he was promoted to the first team and has made 10 appearances in total already, making three starts and aggregating 291 minutes of action – evidence that Kompany counts on the youngster to become an important piece of the rotational puzzle amid a demanding schedule. He became the youngest Bayern goal scorer in Champions League history last week, backing it up with his second-ever goal in the 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach to become the third-youngest goal scorer in club history in the Bundesliga.
Although his contract was renewed until 2028 earlier this summer, Bayern are set to reward the talented teenager with an automatic extension until 2029 on his 18th birthday on February 22, 2026. Per reports, he will also start earning a higher salary.