Vincent Kompany claims Bayern Munich willing to 'die on the pitch' to reach Champions League final after having 'no fun' watching nine-goal clash with PSG

The match itself was a whirlwind of goals and tactical shifts. Harry Kane and Michael Olise found the net for the visitors, but PSG punished Bayern's defensive lapses through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves, and Ousmane Dembele to lead 3-2 at the break.
After the interval, the French champions looked to have ended the contest after Kvaratskhelia and Dembele both added their second goals of the night to make it 5-2. However, Dayot Upamecano’s header from a set-piece and a stunning strike from Luis Diaz reduced the deficit to a single goal, ensuring the second leg at the Allianz Arena will be a high-stakes encounter.