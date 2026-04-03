Viktor Gyokeres follows Kylian Mbappe and Cole Palmer by trademarking iconic mask goal celebration

Legal professionals have noted that while Gyokeres has secured the rights to a specific image, the format of his registration may differ significantly from the motion marks used by other Premier League stars. Lee Curtis, a chartered trademark attorney at HGF, suggested that registering a single photo rather than a full movement could potentially impact the strength of the protection.

Curtis explained: "The motion mark shows the celebration in its entirety, not just a single moment. There is, therefore, a question as to whether Viktor Gyokeres' registration - being a photo of one moment rather than the full movement - potentially limits his rights. While a motion mark can be harder to obtain than a photo-based one, it may ultimately be worth the effort."