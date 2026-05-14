Video: Vingada tells Koora (2/1) that Portugal's achievement inspires Egypt at the World Cup and names the strongest Arab side

The new World Cup format is not good for football, and France have the strongest group.

Arab sides will likely exit before the quarter-finals—a familiar headache for Egypt.

Algeria may struggle against Jordan, yet I would not be surprised if both sides advance.

The ideal national coach for the Pharaohs remains a hot-button issue, and fans will inevitably quibble over three names in the final World Cup squad.

Hossam El-Badry is a legend at Al Ahly, and Zizo will shine next season.

With experience at various training academies and stints across 12 countries, the Portuguese Nelo Vingada remains one of the most prominent figures to have left a clear mark on Arab football, whether through leading Zamalek to a historic unbeaten Egyptian league title or guiding the Saudi Arabian national team to the 1996 Asian Cup, as well as his major successes with the Portugal youth team, with whom he won the World Cup twice.

In the first part of his exclusive interview with Koora, the 73-year-old Vingada draws on his wealth of experience to discuss his time in Egyptian football and his vision for the future of Arab national teams at the 2026 World Cup.

The former technical director of the Egyptian Football Association also shares his views on the Pharaohs' prospects under Hossam Hassan, reviews the national coach's record, and recounts the behind-the-scenes story of Carlos Queiroz's appointment in 2021.

The veteran coach, who has also led the Jordan national team and Morocco's Wydad, discusses his vision for Arab football, names the Arab side best placed to shine at the World Cup, and shares his thoughts on the upcoming Egyptian Premier League season, Hossam El-Badry's potential return to Al Ahly, and the future of Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" amid recent controversy. following recent controversy. Here is the first part of the interview: