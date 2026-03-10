VIDEO: Tottenham fans sing Mauricio Pochettino's name on USMNT manager's flight to watch former club face Atletico Madrid in Champions League

The atmosphere on the flight turned into a terrace-like celebration once the 54-year-old was spotted. Fans quickly broke into the famous chant: 'He's magic, you know... Mauricio Pochettino!' The interaction remained high-spirited throughout the journey, with many fans cheekily chanting 'We want you back' and 'Bring him home'.
Despite his subsequent stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Spurs' rivals Chelsea, the Argentine remains a beloved figure among the Tottenham faithful. However, Spurs fans may face stiff competition for their former manager’s signature; according to recent reports, Pochettino has also emerged as a top candidate to take over at Real Madrid next season.