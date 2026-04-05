In a television interview on MBC Egypt 2, El-Soulia said he had entered into negotiations with Al Ahly to renew his contract, but was surprised by a significant difference in outlook, explaining: “I wanted to renew for two seasons, whilst the club insisted on just one.”

He added that Marcel Koller, the manager at the time, had told him outright that he would not be a first-team regular the following season.

He continued: “What happened angered me, and I felt at the time that the end was near, and it wasn’t the ending I deserved.”