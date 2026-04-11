VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe left with bloodied face as Real Madrid star's smacked to ground by Man City loanee but NO penalty is given

Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa openly criticised the officials after the match, insisting the challenge on Mbappe was a clear penalty.

“It’s a penalty here and on the moon,” Arbeloa told reporters. “And it’s just one more. Another one. It’s what we have, it’s what it is. Neither I nor anyone else understands it. VAR intervenes when it’s convenient, and when it’s not, it doesn’t.”

“I already said it yesterday, and you know my opinion. These events confirm it. It’s a clear foul. Kylian was called for a foul in the first half that was even less. We’ve had many problems with referees. With this one, in Mallorca... It’s the same old story.”