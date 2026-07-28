VIDEO: Chelsea loanee Jesse Derry scores superb goal to open account for Sporting CP & mimics Cole Palmer celebration
Loanee shines against Monaco
Derry arrived at Sporting on loan from Chelsea on July 11 for the duration of the 2026-27 campaign. The youngster came off the bench in the second half of a pre-season clash against Monaco and netted his first goal for the club within ten minutes of entering the pitch. After whipping a brilliant curling strike past goalkeeper Philipp Kohn, Derry celebrated by mimicking Palmer's iconic 'cold' pose.
Watch the clip
Youngster reflects on milestone
Taking to his personal social media accounts after the match, Derry expressed his delight at his goal while offering his heartfelt gratitude to the loyal Sporting faithful at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. He wrote: "What dreams are made of. Thank you for the warm welcome Alvalade."
The Chelsea loanee's post quickly drew reactions from several of his west London team-mates, with Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Trevoh Chalobah, and Shim Mheuka among those making an appearance in the comments section.
- Getty Images Sport
Derry targets starting spot
Sporting will continue their pre-season schedule when they take on Nottingham Forest at the end of the month. Rui Borges' side will then officially kick off their 2026-27 Liga Portugal campaign with a trip to face Estrela de Amadora on August 8. Derry's impressive cameo against Monaco gives the coaching staff plenty of encouragement as he pushes for a regular starting spot.
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