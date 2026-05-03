USWNT Abroad: Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes help Lyon end Arsenal’s UEFA Women’s Champions League defense

It was a strong weekend for U.S. women's national team midfielders Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes, who helped Olympique Lyonnais Féminin advance past Emily Fox and Arsenal in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals.

Lyon defeated Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate, ending the Gunners’ title defense and moving the eight-time European champions one step closer to another trophy.

The Champions League semifinal was the biggest match involving Americans abroad this weekend, but it was not the only one. Alyssa Thompson came off the bench to help Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-1 on Sunday, while Phallon Tullis-Joyce earned a point with Manchester United, and Sam Coffey helped Manchester City do the same. Tullis-Joyce and Coffey were both booked in their respective matches.

GOAL takes a closer look at how the USWNT's top players performed in Europe over the weekend.