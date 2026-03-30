USMNT World Cup hopeful Yunus Musah given next club transfer advice by AC Milan legend that says Atalanta loanee is ‘better than people in Italy think’

Musah, having spent time on Arsenal’s books as a youngster and making his senior breakthrough in Spain with Valencia, secured an €18 million (£16m/$21m) switch to Italy in 2023 - as he joined international team-mate Christian Pulisic in forming part of an ambitious project in Milan.
While Pulisic has thrived with the Rossoneri, posting personal bests on the goal front and becoming a fan favourite, the going has been tougher for Musah. He took in 40 appearances across each of his opening two campaigns with Milan, but failed to open his goal account and found regular starting berths in his favoured position hard to come by.
That led to a loan move being sanctioned, but form and fitness issues have held the New York native back. A lack of action at club level has resulted in Musah going 12 months without making a senior international appearance and adding to his tally of 47 caps.