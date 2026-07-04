SEATTLE -- Fireworks went off in the background as fans in the crowd chanted "USA" over and over again. One by one, each player representing the U.S. Men's National Team at this summer's World Cup was introduced at T-Mobile Park. Finally, the introductions landed on Cristian Roldan, the hometown hero, as he emerged to raucous applause, a trident lifted over his head, much to the amusement of the Seattle Mariners' crowd.
Then, finally, the man of the hour emerged. Mauricio Pochettino, wearing a Mariners jersey, stepped onto the diamond to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Pochettino, of course, has no baseball background, but his pitch was as good as it could be. Probably not a strike, but, hey, it was close enough.
On the night before America's 250th birthday, the USMNT participated in America's pastime. The fact is, though, that this Fourth of July isn't about baseball. It never could be in this summer of soccer.
This summer, a historic one for the country as a whole, is all about the USMNT. They've captured the hearts of the country with their run this World Cup, and that run will continue until at least Monday when they face Belgium in the Round of 16. Their path there has produced record views, countless moments, and a whole lot of singing "Country Roads." This is their summer and, because that summer is continuing, they are American sports' biggest story on America's biggest holiday.
That fact isn't lost in anyone. For years, the USMNT, and soccer in general, has been fighting to be a part of the bigger picture. This time around, they are the picture. Fans from every corner of the country are desperate to be a part of what this team is putting together, and the more they keep putting together, the more people are welcomed onto a bandwagon that has the potential to keep growing.
"I'm 200 percent Argentine. I'm not going to lie: I feel 100 percent Argentine," Pochettino said on Wednesday, "but I think that when you're here, you feel like part of something bigger, part of the things we're building. I enjoy being part of this incredible project. And, of course, when that song [Take Me Home, Country Roads] starts playing in the stadium, it's impossible not to sing it. It's impossible, because it's an incredible and very moving song.
"After winning a match and after a year and a half of preparing to be here, that's exactly why we signed with this country and this federation: because we wanted to feel that emotion. One thing is to be involved. I love getting involved and being part of the party."
The party is just beginning, and it's unlike any soccer has had in this country before.