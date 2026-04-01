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Ryan Tolmich

USMNT player ratings vs Portugal: Christian Pulisic and Co. overmatched as quality tells in second straight defeat

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The U.S. played with more intensity and created a fair number of chances to get something from the game, but they never quite got the final details right on either side of the field

ATLANTA -- After a weekend full of talk about intensity, the U.S. Men's National Team came out with fire. There was no lack of effort or fight against Portugal, particularly early. There were moments that will leave Mauricio Pochettino frustrated, yes, but, by and large, he got a lot of what he asked for.

What the USMNT didn’t have Tuesday were moments of real quality. Portugal did, and that was the difference in a 2-0 win.

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United's superstar, set up both goals. Trincao made the most of his in the first half, taking all the space Fernandes opened up for him to score the opener. Joao Felix took his opportunity, too, punishing the USMNT for some horrible set-piece defending with a fantastic finish from outside the box. Those moments were the difference, and both will leave the USMNT frustrated.

Making matters worse was that the USMNT had moments of their own. Christian Pulisic, whose scoreless run remains a talking point, had a few good looks at goal. The American star has now gone eight caps (534 minutes) without scoring - his longest goal drought for the national team and second-longest by minutes.

There were others who came close, too. Malik Tillman forced an early save. Weston McKennie, in the game's first few moments, put one wide. Folarin Balogun, off the bench, had one miss the target, too. 

Is the lack of execution and quality a concern with the World Cup approaching? It might be. But this was also a Portugal team capable of contending for the trophy this summer. They were always going to produce moments of magic. The U.S. didn’t find any of their own - and that’s why this ends as another multi-goal defeat to a European power.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Mercedes-Benz Stadium...

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Matt Freese (7/10):

    Big save on Fernandes early to set something of a tone. Had a few very good bright moments that likely solidfied his spot this summer.

    Antonee Robinson  (5/10):

    Maybe he could have tracked back a little bit harder on the Portugal opener? Wasn't bad, otherwise, but wasn't at his best, either.

    Auston Trusty (6/10):

    Could have cut the angle instead of blocking the goal on Portugal's goal. Can see why he made the decision, though, and otherwise, he was really good against a Portugal team that really tested him.

    Chris Richards (6/10):

    Decent enough. Trusty was the more commanding of the two, though

    Alex Freeman (6/10):

    A pretty good test for him and one that he, by and large, did well with. Had a few sloppy moments, but didn't look off the pace against the best opponent he's faced yet.

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    Midfield

    Aidan Morris (5/10):

    Was just a step or two too slow on both goals, and sometimes, that makes the difference. That is a bit harsh, though, given how well he handled Portugal's star-studded midfield through most of the game.

    Sebastian Berhalter (6/10):

    A huge opportunity and test for him, and he did well. These were far and away the best midfielders he's ever gone up against, and while he surely didn't win the battle, he kept it closer than most would think given Portugal's talent.

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Malik Tillman (7/10):

    Had an early look at goal and kept building from there. Didn't have the big moment he might have deserved, but definitely showed signs of being able to play at this level.

    Tim Weah (6/10):

    Broke free a few times on the right, but not often enough to really worry Portugal.

    Weston McKennie (5/10):

    Technically turned the ball over leading up to the Portugal opener, but he was put in a tough spot there. Had a chance early, too, that just missed.

    Christian Pulisic (5/10):

    Yes, he's graded on a curve, and yes, he was often involved in the USMNT's best moments, but boy, did he really need to see one of those hit the back of the net. He came close, but it didn't happen, which means the discussions about his form continue on.

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    Subs & Manager

    Max Arfsten (6/10):

    Came on at halftime and wasn't any better or worse than Robinson, which is an okay step considering the Belgium game.

    Tanner Tessmann (5/10):

    Can see why Pochettino wanted another body in midfield, but it definitely didn't lead to any more control.

    Patrick Agyemang (7/10):

    Did really well on one sequence to get to the end line and hold off a defender. Definitely had an impact.

    Folarin Balogun (5/10):

    Had one half-look at the goal, but the angle was never going to work.

    Joe Scally (5/10):

    Had a few touches but not much else.

    Gio Reyna (6/10):

    Just one real moment that kind of slipped away from him. Smooth otherwise when he did get the ball.

    Brenden Aaronson (6/10):

    Drove forward well to make Portugal somewhat uncomfortable.

    Cristian Roldan (6/10):

    Drew a foul and committed a few more, so can't say his presence wasn't felt.

    Mark McKenzie (N/A):

    Came on in stoppage time.

    Mauricio Pochettino (6/10):

    Will be so, so frustrated with the goals the U.S. gave up, and the lack of one on the other side. Did he learn enough to really ease the roster selection process?