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Cavan Sullivan, USMNTGetty
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT player ratings vs Peru: The youth movement is on as Julian Hall and Justin Ellis shine in Cavan Sullivan's historic debut

Player ratings
Originals
USA vs Peru
USA
Peru
Friendlies

In a game that included 11 debuts, several of the youngest newcomers made their mark in their first U.S. appearances.

ORLANDO -- The pregame ovations told a story. The loudest were for hometown heroes Alex Freeman and Justin Ellis. Equally as loud, though, was the noise generated for Cavan Sullivan. All eyes, as they always are, were on the 16-year-old rising star.

While Sullivan was the big-name debutant, he was far from the only one, and it was some of his fellow teenagers that, ultimately, stole the show.

On Saturday, Sullivan became the second-youngest player (16 years, 362 days old) to start for the U.S. Men's National Team in what ended up as a 4-1 win over Peru. Freddy Adu remains the record holder, making his debut at 16 years, 234 days old in 2006. Sullivan didn't create a goal or assist, but there were enough moments within his 62 minutes to show he belonged. Sullivan played with confidence, taking several chances to drive at the Peru defense. He also played with a bit of youthful exuberance, too, which nearly got the best of him when he picked up a yellow card for clattering into Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

While Sullivan didn't get his marquee moment, a few other teenagers did. Ellis, playing in front of his home crowd, scored just four minutes into his debut, igniting the crowd just as the smoke from pregame fireworks cleared. Seventeen-year-old winger Mathis Albert, just seconds after coming on, drew a penalty that Malik Tillman ultimately converted. And then there was Julian Hall, 18, who drove at the Peru goal to turn home a fantastic cross from Sebastian Berhalter for the USMNT's third. And then the fourth came from Berhalter himself, who curled in the best goal of the day from distance for a cherry on top.

It wasn't a perfect day. The U.S. did give up a sloppy goal in the first half, and there were a few Peru chances that will leave manager Mauricio Pochettino frustrated. It was a lot more bad than good, though, which is about as good as it can go in a game that featured 11 debuts and eight teenagers. This is a game that will give the USMNT plenty to build on, and there's plenty more time to build with three more games left in the window.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Inter&Co Stadium...

  • United States v Peru - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Matt Freese (5/10):

    Could have possibly done better on the goal, but it was also a relatively free header. Did keep out a second Peru header, though, before being subbed out at halftime.

    Peyton Miller (4/10):

    Some rough moments early, and Peru made sure to pick on him from there. Showed one good flash on the attacking end, but was far too easily exploited on the other side of the field.

    George Campbell (5/10):

    Gave away the ball on the goal, although there was also time for the USMNT to recover from that mistake. Even so, not as clean a performance as the West Brom star would have wanted.

    Auston Trusty (6/10):

    The better of the two defenders. Wasn't quite as dominant as he needed to be considering the inexperience on either side, though.

    Alex Freeman (8/10):
    Was very good at the World Cup and looks to have taken another significant step forward. Drifted inside and demanded the ball while still offering that threat down the line that has always been there. A really strong performance from a player who keeps adding to his game. And, remember, he's closer in age to the debutants than the veterans.

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  • United States v Peru - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Tyler Adams (7/10):

    Typical Adams, who was just about everywhere. He even had a good look at goal, too, that was blocked away at the last second. Not a sexy performance, and one that could have benefitted by being a little bit more adventurous with the ball, but, overall, steady.

    Yunus Musah (6/10):

    Played in a hybrid spot on the right that required a good amount of defending. Did it fairly well and still found a few moments to turn on the ball in signature Musah fashion.

    Malik Tillman (7/10):

    Was always active in and around the box, generating a few half-chances as a result. Took his penalty with composure to give the U.S. the lead and, ultimately, the win.

  • imago-sport-1083844060.jpgSports Press Photo

    Attack

    Cavan Sullivan (6/10):

    Not a bad runout for the kid. Showed enough on the ball to generate excitement, even if there wasn't quite the end product to go with it. An encouraging start, but just a start; it's worth remembering.

    Gio Reyna (7/10):

    Great ball on the free kick and had a few tidy dribbles mixed in there, too. Did get drawn in by the physicality a bit, though, which earned him a yellow card.

    Justin Ellis (8/10):

    What a moment for the kid. Got to celebrate his first goal at his home stadium, in front of supporters used to cheering his name. Had some other good flashes, too, although none were as good as his first contribution.

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  • United States v Peru - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Diego Kochen (6/10):

    Came on at halftime but didn't have to do much of anything, which is just fine, all things considered.

    Mathis Albert (7/10):

    Instant impact from the 17-year-old, who drew a penalty seconds after coming on. Second viewing showed it may have been outside the box, but Albert will take it as a highlight in his USMNT debut.

    Antonee Robinson (6/10):

    With the U.S. largely on the front foot, Robinson didn't have to defend nearly as much as Miller, the guy he replaced.

    Sebastian Berhalter (10/10):

    Good form does, indeed, travel. A fantastic assist and a stunning goal from Middlesbrough's newest star, who continues to find ways to ensure the ball ends up in the back of the net.

    Zavier Gozo (6/10):

    Had a few touches and created a little around the box. Was definitely very eager, which isn't a bad thing.

    Julian Hall (9/10):

    Another instant impact. A brave finish from the Red Bulls' star, who showed why he has the potential to be in the mix as a No. 9.

    Brooklyn Raines (6/10):

    Came on fairly late, but looked tidy on the ball.

    Frankie Westfield (N/A):

    Had a few touches, but didn't need to do anything noteworthy.

    Adri Mehmeti (N/A):

    A feel-good moment as he replaced fellow Red Bull academy product Adams late on.

    Neil Pierre (N/A):

    Joined the fray alongside Mehmeti with just a few minutes left.

    Mauricio Pochettino (9/10):

    He'll be thrilled with this. Eleven debuts, a bunch of goals and a few teachable moments - what else could a coach ask for?

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