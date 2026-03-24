USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino makes 'I miss football in England' admission amid Tottenham homecoming talk

The enduring bond between Pochettino and the Tottenham faithful was recently caught on camera in unique circumstances. While travelling to Madrid for the club’s Champions League clash against Atletico at the Metropolitano Stadium, the USMNT head coach found himself on the same flight as a large contingent of travelling supporters who quickly burst into song to serenade their former manager. This mutual respect is rooted in a deep affection for the British game, as Pochettino - who also had spells with Southampton and Chelsea - confessed: “I miss the world of football in England. I love the country, its culture, the football culture. For anyone with a competitive spirit who wants to measure themselves against others and test their limits, it’s the ideal place. Here, you have to give your best constantly.”