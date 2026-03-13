Umbro's new 'Home' collection is yet more proof the brand is king of English football nostalgia

As the clock ticks down towards a World Cup that will be hosted across three far-flung countries, and as their competitors launch slick, big-money campaigns designed to capitalise on the main event in the summer, Manchester-based Umbro have looked inwards - dropping a collection that is reassuringly close to home when the tournament could hardly be held further away.

They haven't done things by half measures, either, delving deep into their archives to reproduce some absolute classics from their heyday in the late 90s and noughties for an expansive drop that goes extremely hard, evoking that unmistakable Englishness that the brand has become synonymous with as their identity has evolved and they adapted to survive.

The new 'Home' collection only serves to confirm what we already knew: Umbro are the kings of English football nostalgia.