Uli Hoeness rules out €200m Michael Olise sale to Liverpool as Bayern Munich chief takes swipe at Reds' transfer activity
Bayern stand firm on Olise future
However, Hoeness has made it clear that financial gain will not dictate the club's sporting decisions. Speaking at the KI Festival "data:unplugged" in Munster, the long-serving club official insisted that keeping the 24-year-old winger is essential for the team's success on the pitch and for the satisfaction of their massive global fanbase.
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Hoeness mocks Liverpool's spending
In typical outspoken fashion, Hoeness did not hold back when assessing Liverpool's recent form and their heavy investment in the transfer market. The Reds have endured a difficult campaign despite significant outlays, and the Bayern chief was quick to point out that more money does not always equate to better results.
“Liverpool have already spent €500 million this year and are having a very poor season. We won’t contribute to them playing better next year,” Hoeness told reporters.
Prioritising fans over finances
Hoeness believes the club's responsibility lies with its supporters rather than its bank balance. He emphasized that the club's identity is built on being competitive and entertaining the millions of people who follow the Bavarian side across the globe.
“We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans worldwide, and it doesn’t help them much if we have €200 million in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it,” the Bayern chief added.
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Olise's long-term commitment
Olise has become a pivotal figure in Munich since making the switch from the Premier League, justifying the hype that surrounded his initial move. With his current contract at the Allianz Arena set to run until 2029, Bayern are in a position of total power when it comes to negotiating or rejecting external interest from clubs like Liverpool.
Unless there is a dramatic change of heart from the Bayern hierarchy, Liverpool will have to turn their attention elsewhere in their pursuit of new offensive talent for the 2026-27 season.