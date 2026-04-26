Two-goal Chelsea hero Sam Kerr matches club record in WSL thrashing of Everton

In a match that highlighted her enduring quality, Kerr netted a vital brace to reach 63 career goals for Chelsea in the Women's Super League.

The achievement draws her level with former team-mate Fran Kirby as the club's all-time leading scorer in the competition, a milestone that underlines her legendary status in west London.

The Australian opened the scoring inside six minutes, latching onto a slide-rule pass from Erin Cuthbert to slot past Courtney Brosnan. While Everton briefly threatened to spoil the party with a spectacular equaliser, Kerr's second-half predator instincts ensured she would walk away with the headlines and a share of the scoring record.



