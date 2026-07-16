Trevoh Chalobah to reunite with Cesc Fabregas as Como beat Crystal Palace & Inter to signing of Chelsea defender

Como’s aggressive recruitment drive shows no signs of slowing down as they close in on a deal for Chelsea academy graduate Chalobah. The Italian side, led by Fabregas, have turned their attention to the versatile defender to anchor their backline following their historic achievement last season, finishing fourth in Serie A to secure their place in the Champions League.

The move represents a significant coup for the Lariani, who have managed to convince the 27-year-old that his future lies at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. According to Sky Sport Italia, after weeks of speculation regarding his departure from Stamford Bridge, an agreement on the base of €35 million including bonuses is now within reach.

Chalobah broke into the Chelsea senior team in 2018, which gave him the opportunity to work with Fabregas for a year (albeit without ever playing together in a competitive game), and they are now set to reunite in Italy.







