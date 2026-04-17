Tottenham need a new captain! Roberto De Zerbi calls on Spurs players not to 'cry' after Cristian Romero's season-ending injury

Tottenham have been rocked by the news of Romero’s premature end to the season following a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland last weekend. The Argentine centre-back left the pitch in tears after a heavy collision with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. Addressing the media on Friday, De Zerbi confirmed the worst-case scenario.
"Romero, I’m really sorry for him, for his injury. Romero, first of all, loves Tottenham, and the people have to know he is suffering for this injury," De Zerbi said. "He is suffering because he can’t play anymore for us this season, but he is a great captain for us, for Tottenham."