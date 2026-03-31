'They made me feel like I was part of it' - Sergio Aguero on Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph and why he believes Lionel Messi and Co. are ready for 2026

The triumph was a momentous one for the country and, particularly, for Lionel Messi, who finally had his crowning achievement after knocking on the door for so long with his national team.
Despite his importance for clubs like Atletico Madrid and Manchester City and Argentina for much of his career, Aguero wasn't a part of it. The striker was forced to retire one year prior due to a heart issue, which meant he wasn't a member of the team's historic run. Despite that, his longtime teammates kept him involved, with Aguero famously hoisting Messi onto his shoulders as part of the celebrations after the final ended in Argentina's favor.
Aguero says his feelings about that day are far sweeter than bitter, saying that he still cherishes it as one of the very best he's ever experienced.