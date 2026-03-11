'There needs to be alignment' - Inside the USL CBA standoff: protests, stalled talks and a league at a crossroads

Every single player stood still.
When the opening whistle blared around stadiums in 10 separate USL Championship season-opening matches this weekend, no one kicked a ball for 60 seconds. No one even moved. Fans who had been promised 90 minutes of football only got 89.
It was, the USL Players’ Association confirmed, a moment of protest to highlight ongoing negotiations over a now-expired Collective Bargaining Agreement. With talks at an impasse, and no deal imminent, this league - which promises to be so big in the scope of American soccer - stands on a knife’s edge. And while discussions are continuing, the two sides remain separated on key issues that will define the future of the league.
“When people hear ‘professional soccer,’ they have a certain expectation of what that means. Right now, much of the burden falls on individual clubs within the existing framework. For the league to truly reflect that professional standard, the level and balance of investment needs to be more equitably shared between the clubs, League, and players,” A USL player familiar with the negotiations said.
GOAL talked to a number of sources, who spoke both on and off the record on the status of the CBA, the discussions around it, and where they think negotiations will go in the coming weeks.