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Fullkrug grafica Milan
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

The strange case of Fullkrug: he doesn’t play for Milan, but he could make it to the World Cup with Nagelsmann’s Germany

N. Fuellkrug
AC Milan
Germany
J. Nagelsmann
World Cup

The German striker could be called up ahead of the World Cup in the US.

A strange case, almost unique on the international stage: can a player who isn’t a first-team regular at his own club secure a place in his national team’s squad ahead of the2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico in the summer?

Whilst the most obvious answer would be no, what may happen to Niclas Fullkrug appears to contradict even one of the most fundamental principles of the football world: if you play and perform well, then your national team will take note and may grant you the prestigious opportunity to wear their jersey.

But let’s take it one step at a time as we delve into this curious case surrounding Milan’s number 9, who is in contention to be called up by manager Julian Nagelsmann to fill the centre-forward role for Germany.

  • THE PLANS FOR THE ATTACK

    Let’s start at the beginning.

    Our German colleagues at Sky Sports DE report some rumours regarding what the manager’s plans for the German attack might be.

    Ahead of the World Cup, Nagelsmann is said to have two certainties: Nick Woltemade – a key player for Newcastle – and Kai Havertz – a creative force in Arteta’s Arsenal side. the manager recently spoke with the Magpies’ centre-forward, reiterating his full confidence in him despite the fact that he is not currently enjoying the best of times in England; the discussion was more tactical, however, regarding the Gunners’ attacking midfielder, whom the manager values for his quality, versatility and ability to vary his role in attack, playing both as a number 10 and as a false nine.

    Then there is also Deniz Undav as an attacking option, the star of an extraordinary season with 23 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances for Stuttgart.

    But this is where Fullkrug comes into the picture.

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  • FULLKRUG COULD GO TO THE WORLD CUP...

    Whilst Undav is indeed enjoying his best season to date in terms of goalscoring and overall performance, the manager believes he still has more to prove to earn a place in the squad for the upcoming World Cup. Nagelsmann feels that the Stuttgart striker is not exactly the ideal fit for the style of play and philosophy he has in mind for Germany at the World Cup.

    It is no coincidence that Undav’s last appearance for the national team dates back to 8 June 2025 – in the Nations League match against France – and before that he had not played since the October 2024 match against Bosnia.

    For these reasons, Nagelsmann (who has already spoken to both players) is considering the possibility of calling up either Tim Kleindienst of Borussia Mönchengladbach or Niclas Fullkrug, who joined Milan on loan from West Ham in January, in his place. The manager would prefer a classic, physical striker, strong in the air, who can battle against opposing defences in a demanding competition such as the World Cup.

    The advantage for the Rossoneri’s number 9 lies in the fact that the Gladbach striker is still sidelined following knee surgery last December.

  • ...BUT HE DOESN'T PLAY FOR MILAN

    But when it comes to Fullkrug, we’re back to square one: can a player who isn’t playing, who isn’t a first-team regular, still be considered for his national team? It seems that, in the end, the answer is yes, even though the German striker isn’t exactly making his mark at AC Milan.

    Having arrived and been officially announced on 2 January in a deal with West Ham involving a free loan with an option to buy set at €5 million, Fullkrug, despite playing every available match since January (14 out of 14, albeit only two as a starter against Fiorentina and Torino), has scored just one goal (the winner in the 1-0 victory over Lecce at San Siro).

    So far, this has been the German centre-forward’s only highlight; he is likely to leave Milan at the end of the season, as his contract will not be bought out, paving the way for a new attacking overhaul in Allegri’s squad.

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