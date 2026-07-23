Arab football entered the 2026 World Cup with unprecedented dreams. Eight national teams qualified for the first time, doubling the previous record set across the 2018 and 2022 editions, when only four made the cut.

What looked like the dawn of a new Arab era ended well below the ceiling of expectations.

Three teams reached the knockout stages, true. But Algeria bowed out in the round of 32, Egypt exited in the round of 16, and Morocco's run stopped at the quarter-finals, even though many had tipped them to match their Qatar heroics or go one better.

Tunisia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq settled for group-stage exits after displays that fell short of their ambitions.

Results alone do not tell the whole story.

The common thread running through most of the Arab teams was not only the technical gap. It looked like a mental barrier, one that surfaced every time they faced a major side. In the moments that demanded boldness and belief in the possibility of an upset, hesitation crept in, and the matches drifted into familiar scenarios that ended in victory for the big teams.

Egypt against Argentina stands out as the clearest example. Egypt imposed their character on the match for 79 minutes and were the better side for most of it, before losing concentration in the closing stages. A dream of historic qualification became a painful exit, whatever the refereeing controversy that surrounded the encounter.

The same story played out to varying degrees across the rest. Algeria and Jordan ran into Argentina, Iraq could not hold out against France, Saudi Arabia fell to Spain, and Tunisia met the power of Sweden and the Netherlands.

Even Morocco, who delivered a fine tournament and stood toe to toe with Brazil and the Netherlands, looked a different team against France in the quarter-finals. Their attacking threat vanished, as if they had shed the character that had set them apart in the earlier rounds.

Yet the tournament carried plenty of positive signs. Chief among them were Egypt's performance against Belgium and Morocco's displays against the major nations, proof that the technical gap is no longer as wide as it once was. The real obstacle may be mental rather than footballing.