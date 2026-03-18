The Ekstraklasa, the craziest league in the world: with nine matches remaining, 17 out of 18 teams are (theoretically) still in with a chance of winning the title

At the top of the table, to begin with, there are three teams level on 41 points: Zagłębie, Jagiellonia (knocked out by Fiorentina in the Conference League play-offs) and Lech Poznań. The top two qualify for the Champions League preliminary rounds, whilst the third and fourth-placed teams qualify for the Conference League preliminary rounds.

Below them are Górnik Zabrze on 38, Raków (Fiorentina’s opponents in the Conference League round of 16) on 37, and Wisła Płock and Katowice on 36.

Pogon Szczecin and Motor Lublin are on 34, whilst three others sit on 33: Radomiak Radom, Krakow and Korona. We are in 12th place, just 8 points off the top of the table.

Rounding off our overview are five more teams, one point apart: Piast on 32, Lechia on 31, Arka on 30, Legia Warsaw on 29, and Widzew Łódź on 28. The second-bottom side, as we mentioned, is just 13 points behind the leading trio.