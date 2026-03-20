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"The conversation with Julian Nagelsmann 'wasn't great'": Long-serving international 'disappointed' at being left out of the DFB squad

Matthias Ginter of SC Freiburg has once again failed to make the German national team squad – and is, naturally, disappointed.

He had spoken on the phone with national team manager Julian Nagelsmann “on Tuesday”, Ginter explained on Thursday evening after SC Freiburg secured their place in the Europa League quarter-finals with a 5-1 thrashing in the second leg against KRC Genk. “As we’ve heard today, the conversation wasn’t great. It’s not an unfair decision, but a sporting one. Nevertheless, it’s disappointing.”

  • Ginter was part of the squad that won the 2014 World Cup and has made 51 international appearances to date. His last appearance came in June 2023 under Hansi Flick, shortly before Nagelsmann took over. “I’ve worked under a wide variety of managers and I’m no fool when it comes to structure and defensive organisation,” said Ginter. 

    The 32-year-old is having a solid season with Freiburg and has even made an impact in attack. In 39 competitive appearances, he has scored three goals and provided five assists. Against Genk, Ginter was named man of the match after contributing two points.

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    Julian Nagelsmann: "It's not too late"

    Instead, the national coach called up Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Malick Thiaw for the centre-back positions. Despite not being selected once again, Ginter remains hopeful of featuring in the World Cup: "There are still chances, and it’s not over until it’s over. As far as I’ve heard, it’s not final yet." 

    At his squad announcement press conference on Thursday, Nagelsmann also addressed Ginter’s omission: “Matze Ginter is having a very good season. We can’t always take everyone along and give everyone a chance, but we do try to ensure that as many as possible have the opportunity to prove themselves. The train hasn’t left the station yet.” 

    There are no Freiburg players at all in Nagelsmann’s current squad for the two friendlies against Switzerland (27 March) and Ghana (30 March). Ginter’s teammate Noah Atubolu is also missing; instead, the national coach has nominated Jonas Urbig of FC Bayern Munich in goal for the first time.

  • DFB squad: The German national team squad

    PositionPlayerClub
    GoalOliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim
    GoalAlexander NübelVfB Stuttgart
    GoalJonas UrbigFC Bayern Munich
    DefenderWaldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund
    DefenderNathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt
    DefenderPascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion
    DefenderJoshua KimmichFC Bayern Munich
    DefenderAleksandar PavlovicFC Bayern Munich
    DefenderDavid RaumRB Leipzig
    DefenderAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid
    DefenderNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund
    DefenderAnton StachLeeds United
    DefenderJonathan TahFC Bayern Munich
    DefenderMalick ThiawNewcastle United
    DefenderJosha VagnomanVfB Stuttgart
    AttackingLeon GoretzkaFC Bayern Munich
    AttackSerge GnabryFC Bayern Munich
    AttackKai HavertzArsenal
    AttackLennart KarlFC Bayern Munich
    AttackJamie LewelingVfB Stuttgart
    AttackFelix NmechaBorussia Dortmund
    AttackLeroy SanéGalatasaray Istanbul
    AttackingKevin SchadeFC Brentford
    AttackingDeniz UndavVfB Stuttgart
    AttackingFlorian WirtzLiverpool FC
    AttackingNick WoltemadeNewcastle United

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