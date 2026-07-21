Catalan giants Barcelona entered the 2026 World Cup with a full 14 players, 9 of whom reached the final two days of the competition, alongside their new English signing Anthony Gordon.

Gordon turned out for England while Jules Koundé wore the France shirt in the third-place play-off.

The final itself featured 8 Barcelona players in the Spain squad, as follows:

* Goalkeeping: Joan García.

* Defence: Pau Cubarsí and Eric García.

* Midfield: Pedri González, Pablo Gavi and Dani Olmo.

* Attack: Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

Having 10 "influential" Barcelona players go all the way to the final two days of the 2026 World Cup carries a cost. It means a heavier physical burden and a shorter rest period before the new season kicks off.

Don't forget, either, that Barcelona came out of the World Cup on the American continent with other "losses" beyond the physical toll, namely:

- 1/ The injury to Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong at the level of the knee, with reports indicating he could be out for 4 to 5 months, pending an official statement from Barcelona.

- 2/ The poor psychological state of Brazilian star Raphinha Dias, given the below-par level he showed at the 2026 World Cup and the recurrence of his injury at that time, on top of some problems in his personal life being leaked.

- 3/ The poor physical condition shown by some players, particularly the Spanish duo Pedri González and Lamine Yamal, despite being crowned world champions.

There's no need to panic, though, dear Barcelona fan. Not everything is bad. The Catalan giants also came out of the 2026 World Cup with plenty to celebrate.

Chief among those gains is the sky-high morale of the Spanish stars after lifting the World Cup, with Yamal freed from international pressure into the bargain.

Then there's the impressive level shown by defender Pau Cubarsí "19 years old", who banked hugely valuable experience for the challenges ahead and capped it all by winning the "Best Young Player" award at the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona also picked up important reassurance over their new summer signing Anthony Gordon, who shone in the knockout rounds despite a slow start.

Money came into it, too. The club received significant compensation from FIFA because so many of its players reached the final two days of the global showpiece.

Ferran Torres, who scored the goal that crowned Spain as World Cup champions, is another asset. Barcelona can now sell him for a large sum should his contract not be renewed.

In short, Barcelona were a special case at the 2026 World Cup, the one club that emerged as both a "winner and a loser".