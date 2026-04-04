The Arab nations’ World Cup journey: A perfect draw for Egypt… a tough one for Morocco and Saudi Arabia… and a disaster for Algeria

With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off in around 70 days’ time, eight Arab national teams are gearing up for an extraordinary experience in what is set to be the largest and most geographically spread-out edition in the tournament’s history, with matches taking place across the United States, Canada and Mexico, in dozens of cities spanning thousands of kilometres.

The participating Arab teams are: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Qatar, Iraq and Jordan.

Although all will play three matches in the group stage, travel and transport conditions between cities vary significantly, placing some teams in a relatively comfortable position whilst others will face gruelling logistical challenges, according to Sky News.