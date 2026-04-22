'That's the opportunity in front of us' - How heartbreak, history and dedication prepared New Zealand for a World Cup return

For years, no team was punished more by the World Cup qualification process than New Zealand.

Win Oceania, earn a playoff, fall short - repeat.

In 2013, it was Mexico, and a 5-1 loss at the Azteca shut hopes down quickly. Their 2017 battle with Peru started with a scoreless draw in Wellington, but ended with a 2-0 defeat in Lima. Then, in 2022, Costa Rica scored just three minutes in and never looked back.

Despite dominating their region, there would be no joy for New Zealand - a confederation winner routinely left on the outside of the World Cup.

Few understand that cycle better than Darren Bazeley.

"I was involved as an assistant coach [for New Zealand] in the Peru and Costa Rica games," Bazeley says. "We competed and got close, but didn't get across that final hurdle and missed out on going to the World Cup."

Bazeley isn't New Zealand's assistant anymore; he's the head coach. That job is the culmination of a lifetime of work. Over the last two decades, a man from Northampton, England, has dedicated his life to growing soccer in New Zealand. That dedication, that journey, led him here. New Zealand is finally going to a World Cup, and they didn't need a playoff this time.

Due to FIFA's expansion of the World Cup field to 48 teams, the Oceania champion went straight through to the 2026 tournament. Unsurprisingly, New Zealand took care of business again. Across five qualifying matches, they scored 29 goals and conceded just one. In March of 2025, it was finalized. On that day, the All Whites scored three goals in 19 minutes to defeat New Caledonia, sealing their trip to North America this summer.

"When they expanded it, it was great news," Bazeley says. "We still had to do our job here in Oceania, but we did that pretty comfortably. We were lucky enough to be one of the first teams to qualify, and then we were able to spend the next 18 months playing against good, high-ranked opposition and test ourselves in these international windows.

"I think it's great for countries like New Zealand. More countries playing at a World Cup with a global game, the audience, I suppose, is spreading football more around the world, and that can only be a good thing."

There have been concerns about the expanded field, though. How would these smaller nations compete? Would the addition of 16 teams lead to, at best, a diluted field or, at worst, some all-time blowouts? Bazeley isn't worried about those issues, he says. He believes that his team has what it takes.

It's a World Cup that Bazeley truly believes can alter the course of New Zealand for good. This is a prideful country, one that has often been shortchanged by the global soccer landscape. This is a country where the sport is developing, but this is a country with real potential - one that might just experience a new boom thanks to the heroes that will take the field this summer.

Bazeley is often asked a simple question: why New Zealand? Now, he can explain it a little bit better. It's because Bazeley sees the moment ahead, and he sees a moment the team is eager to seize. The Englishman also sees a chance to repay the country he fell in love with all those years ago.

"Going to World Cups and Olympics, that's not something I thought would happen," Bazeley says. "I suppose I've just been on this journey, and here is where it's left me: on the eve of a senior World Cup."