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Tom Maston

Man Utd's 'little Messi', Liverpool's 16-year-old sensation and 10 teenage wonderkids to watch as Premier League clubs kick off pre-season friendlies

Analysis
Premier League
Manchester United
J. Gabriel
Liverpool
J. Abe
Chelsea
L. Emenalo
Arsenal
M. Salmon
Manchester City
S. Mfuni
Tottenham Hotspur
L. Williams-Barnett
Aston Villa
B. Madjo
Newcastle United
S. Steur
Brighton & Hove Albion
Z. Yohanna
Everton
B. Graham
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With the new Premier League season now less than a month away from kicking off on August 21, pre-season friendlies are about to get into full swing as the majority of clubs jet off around the globe to ensure the best possible preparation for the 2026-27 campaign. However, due to the World Cup, a number of squads are far from full strength as those who reached the knockout rounds in North America enjoy some belated time off, creating opportunities for others to stake their claim for greater roles over the next 10 months.

Many of those who will be looking to catch their manager's eye will be teenagers, both in terms of those who have worked their way through the academy systems and those who have been brought in from elsewhere to further their development.

Last summer, both Max Dowman and Rio Ngumoha shone in pre-season for Arsenal and Liverpool, respectively, and were subsequently entrusted with first-team opportunities once the competitive games got under way. So, who could follow in their footsteps this time around?

GOAL has laid out 10 youngsters who are worth keeping an eye on over the summer of 2026...

  • Joshua Abe Liverpool 2026-27Getty Images

    Josh Abe (Liverpool)

    As referenced, Ngumoha set a high bar when it came to a teenager making an impact on pre-season at Liverpool, but there is hope that Josh Abe will be able to at least match the performances of the newest England international if not this summer, then in 2027 or 2028.

    Abe will get his first extended taste of first-team training during Liverpool's tour of the United States having joined in with some of Arne Slot's sessions last season while only 15 years old. Those promotions came as a reward for his fine form in the Under-18s, for whom he scored eight goals and provided three assists in 10 league appearances.

    Injury brought a premature end to Abe's campaign, and the Reds had to fight hard to keep him on Merseyside amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City in the forward, who turned 16 earlier this month.

    A left-footed winger who is most comfortable cutting inside from the right, Abe should get the opportunity to impress in the coming weeks given the departure of Mohamed Salah and late arrival of new signing Victor Munoz after Spain went all the way at the World Cup.

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  • Landon Emenalo Xabi Alonso Chelsea 2026-27Getty Images

    Landon Emenalo (Chelsea)

    With Marc Cucurella having departed for Real Madrid, there is vacancy to be filled on the left-hand side for Chelsea, regardless of whether new boss Xabi Alonso opts to play three or four at the back. Jorrel Hato and Levi Colwill are options among the established squad while new arrivals Valentin Barco and Geovany Quenda could also operate at wing-back, albeit the latter is better suited to the playing off the right in such a system.

    Landon Emenalo, meanwhile, will hope he can push himself into the mix as one of a number of academy starlets whom Alonso is likely to include in his squad for their tour of Australia and Asia. The son of former Chelsea director of football, Michael Emenalo, Landon has impressed at age-group level for both the Blues and England.

    A midfielder who can also operate at left-back, Emenalo's comfort in possession marks him out from his peers and is likely to catch the eye of Alonso this summer.

    The 18-year-old is set to be joined in the touring squad by the likes of Reggie Walsh, Shim Mheuka and Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, all of whom have been tipped for big futures in west London.

  • JJ Gabriel Manchester United 2026-27Getty Images

    JJ Gabriel (Manchester United)

    If there is one player on this list around whom there is a similar buzz to that which followed Ngumoha and, in particular, Dowman last summer, then it is Man Utd forward JJ Gabriel. Ever since it came to light that he had been nicknamed 'Little Messi' during his early teenage years within the United academy there has been a sense of anticipation regarding his eventual ascension to the senior ranks.

    Well, that time is likely to come over the summer as United embark on a whistle-stop tour of Europe that will take them to cities such as Dublin, Gothenburg and Wroclaw. Though Gabriel did not feature in the Red Devils' opening friendly of the summer against Wrexham, he is expected to be given chances to impress by Michael Carrick before the new Premier League season arrives.

    Despite only turning 15 in October, Gabriel was the star of United's U18s last season, as he netted 23 goals in as many league games to be named the U18s Premier League's Player of the Season, while he also led the way for the Red Devils en route to them reaching the FA Youth Cup final.

    Already an England U17 international, Gabriel - who can play either as a striker or a wide forward - is regarded as having one of the highest ceilings of any United academy graduate of the past couple of decades, and there is real hope that he will make an instant impact when he takes to the pitch this summer.

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  • Braiden Graham Everton 2025-26Getty Images

    Braiden Graham (Everton)

    While Beto and Thierno Barry both showed signs of improvement as the season wore on, there is no doubt that Everton could do with more goal-scoring options as the Toffees aim to secure a return to European football for the first time since 2017-18. That's where Braiden Graham could come in.

    The 18-year-old scored 25 goals in 34 games for Everton's youth sides last season, which helped earn Graham a first call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad for their June friendlies. Now the former Linfield attacker is closing in on his first taste of senior football as he joins David Moyes' squad for pre-season.

    Graham spent the majority of his youth career as a central striker, but his slight stature has led to him being forced out wide over the past 12 months, and it is off the left where he has found a home as he aims to continue catching Moyes' eye.

  • Walsall v Aston Villa - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Brian Madjo (Aston Villa)

    It went a little under the radar in the UK, but during the opening weeks of last season, there was a 16-year-old English striker starting games in the French top-flight. That teenager was Brian Madjo, who made five appearances for Metz in Ligue 1 before being snapped up by Aston Villa for £10 million in January.

    Madjo, however, has been forced to watch from the sidelines ever since after FIFA blocked his registration. The striker, who turned 17 shortly before his move to Villa Park, earned three senior caps for Luxembourg before switching allegiance to England, the land of his birth. However, those international appearances, in FIFA's eyes, mark Madjo out as a foreign player who cannot be transferred outside of his 'home nation' until his 18th birthday.

    Villa have taken FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a bid to have that decision overturned, but in the meantime, Madjo is able to play in friendlies, and showed no signs of rustiness as he scored twice against Walsall in the Europa League winners' first pre-season outing.

    Physically imposing at 6'4", Madjo has drawn comparisons to Romelu Lukaku in the past, and is regarded as one of the top striker prospects within the English ranks. It remains to be seen whether he will be available for the first half of Villa's season, but he can still use this summer to show Unai Emery exactly what he can offer, regardless of when he is able to finally make his competitive debut.

  • Manchester City v Exeter City - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Stephen Mfuni (Manchester City)

    With many of their players having gone deep into the World Cup, Enzo Maresca will be forced into giving opportunities to a number of young players when Man City kick-off their tour of Asia. The most attention-grabbing teenager is likely to be Jeremy Monga, whom City beat Arsenal to sign from Leicester City this summer. However, we are most keen to see centre-back Stephen Mfuni in action.

    The 18-year-old made his City debut in January before heading out on loan to Watford, where he impressed mightily while earning his first real taste of senior football at Championship level. An injury brought a premature end to Mfuni's time at Vicarage Road, but he is back fit again and set to show why Premier League clubs are keen to take him on loan this season if given the chance by Maresca.

    A left-footed centre-half with excellent reading of the game and comfort in possession, Mfuni has all the attributes to become a future England international and star at the highest level. City fans should hope to see exactly why he is so highly-rated over the coming weeks.

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    Marli Salmon (Arsenal)

    While Dowman understandably attracts a lot of attention at Arsenal, he isn't the only promising 16-year-old to have emerged from Hale End in the past 12 months, with there high hopes that Marli Salmon will follow Dowman into becoming a regular member of Mikel Arteta's matchday squads.

    Salmon made four first-team appearances for the Gunners last term, and with Wiliam Saliba unavailable while both Ben White and Jurrien Timber continue their recovery from injuries, there is a chance that the versatile defender sees plenty of minutes once the Premier League champions kick off their pre-season friendlies in early August.

    Capable of playing at right-back or in his preferred position of centre-back, Salmon is extremely highly-regarded in north London thanks to his maturity and ability on the ball.

  • Sean Steur Newcastle 2026Getty Images

    Sean Steur (Newcastle)

    Newcastle have endured another tumultuous transfer window, but amid the sales of some of the Magpies' most important players, they have added a number of exciting youngsters to Eddie Howe's squad, of which Sean Steur is certainly one of them.

    Steur arrived on Tyneside from Ajax for £23m ($31m) after breaking into the Dutch giants' first team last season and catching the eye in Eredivisie with his supreme passing ability. Only 18, Steur was linked with a host of top Premier League clubs before joining Newcastle, where he will help fill the gap left by Sandro Tonali and perhaps Bruno Guimaraes.

    With other midfielders still on their post-World Cup holidays, expect Steur to see plenty of action as Newcastle spend the bulk of their pre-season in the UK.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v SK Slavia Praha - UEFA Youth League 2025/26Getty Images Sport

    Luca Williams-Barnett (Tottenham)

    For all their problems over the past couple of seasons, the future does look bright for Tottenham, both in terms of the team Roberto De Zerbi is building for the present, but also because of the number of talented individuals who are starting to emerge from the club's academy. One of the standout players among that homegrown contingent is undoubtedly Luca Williams-Barnett.

    The 18-year-old made his first-team debut for Spurs last September but has had to be patient for further opportunities ever since. That might be about to change, however, after Williams-Barnett caught the eye in Wednesday's win over MK Dons, and he will be part of De Zerbi's squad that is travelling to Australia and New Zealand for the next phase of their pre-season programme.

    An attacking midfielder who can also operate out wide, Williams-Barnett is expected to compete for minutes this season, especially if fellow academy gem Mikey Moore again leaves on loan to gain experience elsewhere.

  • Zadok Yohanna AIK 2026Getty Images

    Zadok Yohanna (Brighton)

    As tends to be their way, Brighton have once again added some talented teenagers to their squad this summer, albeit they have spent far more on them than in previous years. As well as adding Tottenham centre-back Luka Vuskovic to their ranks in a deal worth £46m ($61m), they also paid Swedish side AIK a cool £21.5m ($29m) to sign winger Zadok Yohanna.

    The 19-year-old arrives on the south coast having scored five goals and provided four assists in his 11 club appearances since the turn of the year, and was also on Chelsea's radar before the Seagulls swept in. Possessing a bag of tricks and pace to burn, Yohanna has everything he needs to give defenders nightmares, and he will be keen to show off his talents as Brighton head to France for the first part of their pre-season.